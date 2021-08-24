ATEEZ members share the first group concept photo from their upcoming album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'

A brand new day and a brand new update on ATEEZ's much-anticipated comeback 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'! On August 23 at midnight KST, the group shared a teaser image announcing the details of ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ and hours later shared the promotion map for it. This comes one day after the group revealed their plans of making a comeback with a mysterious image.

Now, ATEEZ has shared the first group concept photo from their upcoming album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'. Titled 'Eternal Sunshine', the members exude sunshine vibes, looking vibrant in bright clothes and smiles as they pose together. The words 'Eternal Sunshine' is pasted in bold, sky blue colour. The colours and props of the poster are strongly reminiscent of some of the concept photos released during ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' era, hinting at the continuation of their storyline.

You can check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, For the week of August 28, 2021, ATEEZ has multiple new songs trending on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, bringing them to a new milestone! With ATEEZ’s release of their special single album 'Season Songs' with Kim Jong Kook last week, all three of the songs on the album ranked on the chart this time around! The top-ranking song is 'Be My Lover', coming in at number 17. 'The Black Cat Nero' is ranked at number 21, and finally, 'White Love' also made it onto the list at number 25.

With these three songs, it brings ATEEZ’s total to 8 new songs on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in 2021, making them the fourth generation group with the most songs on it so far this year! Congratulations to ATEEZ!

ATEEZ will be making a comeback on September 13 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

