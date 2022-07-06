ATEEZ members take on a dark look in the first group concept photo for ‘THE WORLD EP. 1: MOVEMENT’

On July 6, ATEEZ released the first group concept photo that shows the atmosphere of the new album 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT'. In the photo, ATEEZ is standing on the flyers and masks scattered on the floor and exuding a unique force in an all-black outfit.

On this leaflet, the song 'HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)', released three years ago, along with the 'Anarchist' logo symbolising anarchism, is printed, heralding a more expanded worldview than the previous series. In particular, the mask that member San holds in his hand draws attention as he expresses a mixture of joy and sadness in ATEEZ's worldview, symbolically expressing his desire to go against a society where emotions are controlled.

ATEEZ recently completed the 2022 world arena tour 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END' and showed further growth. ATEEZ's 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT' will be officially released on July 29 at 1PM KST (9 AM IST).

ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. As rookies, ATEEZ won the Next Generation Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards and were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at both the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. As of March 2022, ATEEZ have released eight EPs and one studio album in the Korean language, as well as one EP and two studio albums in the Japanese language.

ALSO READ: Super Junior members look youthful and handsome in first colourful concept photos for ‘Mango’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the group concept photo? Let us know in the comments below.