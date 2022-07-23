ATEEZ members take a new interesting look for the latest concept photos for upcoming release ‘Guerrilla’

The main characters this time are Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Yeosang. They introduced the individual concept photo of 'Guerrilla', the title song of the new album 'THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT'. The members in the photo attracted attention with their denim styling that showed off their funky charm.

ATEEZ's new song 'Guerrilla', which will be released on the 29th, marks the beginning of a movement toward change in an oppressed and controlled world where you cannot feel joy, sadness or love. In particular, the detailed beat change and psychedelic sound stand out, so you can feel the energy of the members.

The last group concept photo of the new album 'THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT' was posted on ATEEZ's official social media handles on July 21st. In the photo, ATEEZ is revealing their individuality with styling that shows off their different charms. As long as the provocative eyes are enough, you can feel the intensity of all eight members becoming one. ATEEZ's new album 'The World Episode 1: Movement' is the first album to open a new series following the previous albums 'TREASURE' and 'FEVER' series. It shows the narrative of ATEEZ.

The performance preview video of the title song 'Guerrilla' released on July 20th took first place on YouTube's 'Music Video Trending Worldwide' and 2nd on 'Video Trending Worldwide', while Korea, the United States, Canada, France , Brazil, Germany, Japan, etc. ranked in 'popular video' in 30 countries, proving the strong fandom firepower.

