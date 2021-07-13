ATEEZ, MONSTA X, Rain & Brave Girls join forces with Pepsi to share a glimpse of the 'Summer Taste' MV teaser

Rain, MONSTA X, Brave Girls and ATEEZ have dropped their music video teaser for 'Summer Taste'. Watch the video below.

K-Pop multi-stans, brace yourselves, for the mega-collab of the century is coming your way! ATEEZ, MONSTA X, Rain and Brave Girls say 'what's up' as they come together with the popular soft-drinks brand, Pepsi to release a new music video titled, 'Summer Taste'. In the brief teaser video, we can see the popular K-pop idols having a blast together as they bring in fun and flavour in equal measure.

Pepsi has joined forces with Starship Entertainment for the '2021 Pepsi TASTE of KOREA Campaign,' for those unversed. The campaign is focused on bringing the message of hope and positivity in these difficult times and help people momentarily forget the frustrations of everyday life. Of course, who better than our favourite K-pop stars to add cheer to our mundane lives!

You can watch the MV teaser video below:

Starship Entertainment and Pepsi have been long-time collaborators, having previously worked on the 2019 'For The Love of It’ marketing campaign that received love from fans across the globe! There have been three projects since 2019, where artists and groups get together and release digital singles for Pepsi. This year's lineup is as refreshing as it gets and we cannot wait to see the official music video! Summer Taste drops on July 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

