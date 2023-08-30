ATEEZ, NewJeans, PSY and others confirmed to participate in Immortal Songs Live Concert in New York

KBS2TV has confirmed that Immortal Songs is going to New York for a live concert. In celebration of Koreans immigrating to the USA 120 years ago, they will be having a concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It will be held on October 26 and has Shin Dong Yup, Kim Jung Hyun and Lee Chan Won as the MCs.

Immortal Songs Live Concert In New York with ATEEZ, NewJeans and others:

Since the previous KBS' Open Concert, which was held in Hawaii to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Korean immigrants arriving in the United States, the New York concert is the first concert by the famous music program to take place. PSY, ATEEZ, NewJeans, Patty Kim, Park Jung Hyun, Kim Tae Woo, Young Tak and Jannabi are part of the lineup. The production of Immortal Songs said that it is more significant that the artists will actually want to perform for Koreans in New York on the event of the 120th anniversary of Korean migration to the US, which has an extraordinary importance. With the singers, they said they will create a stage with a greater quality so it becomes important for Koreans as well as for fans around the world.

NewJeans’ activities:

One of the triple title songs from NewJeans' second mini album Get Up, Super Shy, ranked 80th on the Hot100, according to the most recent US Billboard chart that was released on August 29. Thus, this song effectively charted for 7 consecutive weeks, breaking the record of NewJeans' own longest charting period held by the previously released song OMG. The second mini album Get Up positioned 21st on the main album chart Billboard 200, entering the chart and going directly to the top simultaneously. The song charted for 5 sequential weeks.

ATEEZ’s activities:

On August 23rd, ATEEZ started THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL in LATIN AMERICA' in Mexico City. Through THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL, ATEEZ met the fans during a tour of four cities which began in Mexico City on August 26 and continue through Santiago on August 30 and Bogota on September 3. It is ATEEZ's most first South American tour since their debut and was anticipated by worldwide fans. Allianz Parque is where renowned specialists like Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Coldplay and BTS have performed.

