ATEEZ records career best with WORLD EP.2:OUTLAW on Billboard 200; Grabs first Top 2 release in United States

On June 16, the 4th generation group ATEEZ made their comeback with THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW with its title track BOUNCY. The group's album entered the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart at No. 2 making it their third album to enter the chart. This is the highest peak the group has ever achieved and only five K-pop groups have made it to No. 2 on the chart including BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and SEVENTEEN. Indicating the most popular albums in the U.S., ATEEZ was very close to the number one spot on the Top 200 albums chart by only 4500 units less than this week's No. 1.

THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW sales

ATEEZ has earned a total of 105,500 album units during June 22 week. This album became the biggest-selling album by ATEEZ in the United States as it sold 101,100 album units traditionally. This album gained streaming equivalent album units score of 4,500 which is equal to 6.32 million audio streams in the entire week. ATEEZ released two albums in 2022 THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT and SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS which entered the Top 200 Albums chart and peaked at No. 3 and No. 7 respectively. ATEEZ became the only K-pop boy group after BTS to enter the UK Official Chart Top 100 at no. 10. ATEEZ' latest album has sold out over a million copies on Hanteo Chart within the first week of its release breaking a personal record for the group.

About ATEEZ

ATEEZ is a 4th Generation boy group that debuted under KQ Entertainment. The group released its first EP Treasure EP.1: All To Zero in 2018. The group has 8 members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, Yeosang, Yunho, and the youngest Jongho. They are famous for their incredible choreographies and performances worldwide.

