ATEEZ to release a new single ‘Don’t Stop’ with UNIVERSE Music on THIS date

On January 24, UNIVERSE Music unveils the latest collaboration with ATEEZ and we are already excited! The members are dressed in blue and white outfits, styled hair and many accessories. The schedule shows that from January 25th onwards there will be multiple teasers released until the MV release on January 31st.

At the '31st Seoul Music Awards' held on January 23rd, ATEEZ was honored with the 'Bonsang' award by making a total settlement of the music industry in 2021. In particular, this is even more meaningful as this award is awarded for the second consecutive year following last year. ATEEZ, who is currently in the U.S. on the 2022 arena-class world tour 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END' schedule, instead expressed their gratitude through a video expressing their gratitude.

ATEEZ said, “Thanks to the love and support you sent to ATEEZ in 2021, We were able to run non-stop without getting tired. This will help us work harder, and I will repay you with better performances and better music, so I hope the fans will be happy with ATEEZ in 2022 as well.”

Last year, ATEEZ released their mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2', 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3', and their first repackage EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' and had a busier year than ever. Among them, it entered the Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200' for the first time with a score of 42, and broke its own best record for each album release.

In particular, in 2021, the cumulative album sales reached about 1.86 million copies, forming a thick fandom with various music, solidifying its position as a leader in the next generation of K-pop. Meanwhile, ATEEZ will hold the third concert of their America tour at the Prudential Centre in Newark on January 24th.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Park Hae Joon is left dumbfounded at a little girl’s question in teaser for new TVING drama

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept teaser? Let us know in the comments below.