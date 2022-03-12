ATEEZ reveals rescheduled dates for Europe tour

ATEEZ has announced the rescheduled dates for the European leg of their world tour! The boy group was originally scheduled to hold concerts in six different cities across Europe from February 13 to March 1. However, they had to postpone their Europe tour dates, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to the rescheduled dates, ATEEZ has also dropped dates for additional shows in Madrid, London, and Berlin, for ‘ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END IN EUROPE’. Check out the details, below:

Meanwhile, ATEEZ recently became the fourth K-pop group ever to be invited to perform at the GRAMMY Museum, following BTS, SEVENTEEN, and GFRIEND. The group took part in a new program, ‘Global Spin Live’, held on February 9 (IST), in Los Angeles, in a session that featured an interview and performance, followed by an audience Q&A session. At the show, ATEEZ discussed their music careers, as well as talked about their journey in becoming one of the most popular K-pop groups overseas today.

ATEEZ made their debut under KQ Entertainment in October 2018 with the EP ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. The group comprises eight members - Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. Impressively, ATEEZ is an official global ambassador for Korean culture and tourism, and were dubbed ‘4th Generation Leaders’ by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. The group has topped South Korean album charts multiple times, with their release ‘ZERO: FEVER Part. 1’ becoming their first album to be certified platinum on the Gaon Albums Chart.

