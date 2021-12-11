ATEEZ rockets through iTunes charts all over world; Achieve highest 1st day sales with 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE'

On December 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), ATEEZ made their highly-anticipated return with their new album 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE.' On December 11, 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 23 different regions across the globe, including Brazil, Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and more.

It is proven that ATEEZ’s latest album is off to a promising start! According to Hanteo Chart, 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' sold an impressive total of 178,928 copies on its first day of sales alone, topping Hanteo’s daily album chart and breaking ATEEZ’s previous first-day sales record of 155,930 set by their mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2.

ATEEZ’s second title track 'The Real (Heung Ver.)' also topped several domestic real-time charts, including Bugs and Naver VIBE, and the group’s new music video for the song soared past 10 million views in just 16 hours.

On December 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the group released their new album 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' along with the music video for the second title track 'The Real (Heung Ver.)' ATEEZ originally premiered 'The Real' 'Kingdom: Legendary War.' However, The 'Heung Ver.' blends more elements of traditional Korean music along with hip hop and trap beats. In the MV, ATEEZ is prepared to break the rules as they take over a school. The lyrics are about going your own way. This is also ATEEZ's second title track for this album, along with the music video for 'Turbulence' released last week.

You can check the MV below:

