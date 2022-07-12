ATEEZ’s Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho & Yeosang look amazing in the new concept photos for awaited comeback

On July 12, KQ Entertainment released new concept photos for the upcoming album ‘THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’ and they look glamorous in the dark and edgy outfits, teasing what the title track would be like, dark, edgy and exactly what ATEEZ always stands for.

Previously, ATEEZ released the first trailer for the world view of the new album. This video, with the subtitle 'THE AWAKENING OF SUMMER', starts with a gray city landscape full of high-rise buildings. Sitting in rows in an all-white classroom, they are staring at the front with a dry expression while listening to the repeated message, 'The perfect world, our world is safe, and you should never doubt yourself.'

Among them, the figures of ATEEZ, who are wearing ponchos and hiding their identity, are revealed one by one, looking at the airship floating in the air as if monitoring the city.The people who seem to have planned something gather in one place all at once, checking the clock, and member Hongjoong presses the button on the remote control in his hand as he catches his breath.

The picture on the screen and voice messages that have brainwashed humans start to be tampered with, and finally the video ends with the reversed audio "You always doubt yourself". As can be seen from the previously released comeback poster, the new 'The World' series, which begins with this album, is a showcase of ATEEZ's activities that will shake up a society in which emotions are controlled while 'art', 'music' and 'dance' are banned.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.