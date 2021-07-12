ATEEZ’s Japanese summery MV is what you need to fight the Monday blues

ATEEZ releases 1st Japanese MV and it’s brightness will put you in a good mood. Read ahead to know more

Dubbed as the ‘King of Summer concepts’ by ATINYs, ATEEZ proved their title with the newest MV ‘Dreamers’, their 1st Japanese single, will put you in the mood for a vacation. The song was actually used as the ending theme song for ‘Digimon’, the anime series. The MV was released on July 11 and it had taken over many music charts. It debuted in the “Top 10” of Japan’s Digital Music Chart as well as the Line Music Chart. The MV was also trending at no.1 on Melon’s Realtime Search, a few minutes post release. Safe to say, the song has become a fan favourite!

The MV began with Hongjoong waking up in a dream, using the magical cube that featured throughout the video. He woke up to a pretty forest and it soon pans to the rest of the members in different parts of the forest as well. The members express their desire to keep dreaming and achieving every dream, reaching new heights. “We never get lost because we'll run through together, The path is straight, ride with you, Never wake, never end, never give up our dreams

Fulfill them and keep going, 'Cause we're dreamers” The comforting lines such as these give hope to ATINYs to work towards their dreams and not be afraid to do so as ATEEZ is always behind them, encouraging them to go on. The song also portrays friendship and how it can be a source of support during those rainy days.

Though the absence of the main rapper Mingi was noticeable, the rap was distributed equally between Hongjoong and Seonghwa. Yunho’s deep and relaxing voice, Yeosang’s smooth voice, San’s pretty visuals and honey like vocals, Wooyoung’s cheery and bright voice and Jongho’s strong, emotive voice beautifully tied the song together.

Known as the ‘Dance leaders of the 4th Gen’, this song was a refreshing twist with them singing in an almost ballad-like style. The cinematography, outfits, locations and visuals have a harmonious fit that is pleasing to the eyes and ears.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ's San shares a heartfelt letter to fans; Birthday wishes pour in for the star

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the MV and song? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below

Credits :KQ Entertainment

Share your comment ×