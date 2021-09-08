ATEEZ’s Jongho to be absent from comeback preparations & this week’s recordings following grandfather’s demise

On September 8, KQ Entertainment released a statement informing the fans about ATEEZ’s Jongho’s grandfather passing away. The statement also mentioned how the artist will be unable to take part in this week’s activities/recordings that were scheduled ahead of ATEEZ’s seventh mini-album release as well as the other preparations for the comeback.

The statement from KQ Entertainment reads,

“Hello. This is KQ Entertainment.



We are sharing the unfortunate news that ATEEZ member Jongho’s grandfather has passed away.



Therefore, inevitably Jongho will be unable to participate in the comeback preparations and pre-scheduled ATEEZ recordings this week.



Jongho plans to return to his scheduled activities after partaking in the funeral procession, starting with the comeback showcase for ATEEZ’s ‘ZERO : FEVER Part.3’ on September 13.



We pray for the well-being of the deceased and ask you to send warm words of consolation and support for Jongho. Thank you.”

Previously, on August 28, the agency had shared information about member Jongho’s knee cartilage injury, owing to which he could not participate in the Japan live event that was scheduled on that day.

A series of concept photos for all the 8 members were shared by the group, the latest being for members Yeosang and Yunho. Meanwhile, the performance previews for ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’, the two songs in the race to be the title songs for this album were released, kick-starting the global fan voting.

‘ZERO : FEVER Part.3’ will be out on September 13 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) while the comeback showcase will be held at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST) available to fans through UNIVERSE.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 8 powerful snaps of ATEEZ members which prove that '8 makes 1 Team'