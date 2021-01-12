ATEEZ’s Kim Hongjoong: 5 trends we’d LOVE to cop from the rapper’s coveted closet

We are looking back at the top five trends we’d love to try from the rapper and style star ATEEZ’s Kim Hongjoong’s coveted closet.

ATEEZ’s Kim Hongjoong has blown off his fans with his immaculate music talent, rap verses, and not to forget his impressive sense of style. Be it any aesthetic, the rapper carries any look with effortless style. Always looking to experiment and innovate, the star doesn’t shy away from breaking fashion standards. Today, we are looking back at the top 5 trends by the crooner.

Breaking rules: The most appreciated style moment was when the rapper was not shy to challenge society’s gender norms and wore a skirt on stage. Kim Hongjoong carried the red plaid skirt with just as much ease as he does with his “masculine” clothes.

Accessorising: Hongjoong is an aficionado when it comes to accessorizing. Be it jewellery, hats, bags, shoes, sunglasses or anything else, no detail is too small for the beloved idol. Adding his personal and detailed charm to every outfit, the icon is clearly a perfectionist when it comes to style.

Bright: Continuing with his signature style of taking risks in fashion and otherwise, the idol is not the one to shy away from bright colours. While he does love his minimalistic monochrome looks, the idol certainly has an eye for colour burst looks, which he pulls off with suave.

Bold moves: Making a statement is a daily occurrence for the rapper. Plaid, print heavy details, bright contrasting colours, berets, suspenders, boots, you name it and Kim Hongjoong has worn it. The more the merrier is the fashion theory the rapper abides by when choosing his outfits and styling them.

