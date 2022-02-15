ATEEZ’s San, BTOB’s leader Eunkwang and WEEEKLY’s leader Lee Soojin tested positive for COVID-19

On February 15th, his agency Cube Entertainment said, "Eunkwang was diagnosed with COVID-19 on this day." Cube Entertainment said, "On February 14th, Eunkwang had symptoms of a sore throat, so he performed the first test (self-test kit) and confirmed that it was negative.

"The BTOB members will preemptively conduct a PCR test and wait at home until the test results come out," he said. "Seo Eunkwang has completed the second dose of the corona vaccine, and is currently suspending all schedules and taking necessary measures according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities," they added.

WEEEKLY's member Lee Soojin was also diagnosed with COVID-19. IST Entertainment, the agency, said through the official social media channels, "Lee Soojin felt mild cold symptoms last weekend, and as a result of the test, she received a confirmation on the 14th." Last month's WEEEKLY member Lee Jaehee was confirmed with COVID-19. The agency said, "All members and related staff will be tested," and "We will actively cooperate with quarantine guidelines and support the artist's quick recovery." WEEKLY will make a comeback with the single 'Play Game: AWAKE' on the 7th March.

Lastly, ATEEZ’s San has also contracted COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. His agency, KQ Entertainment has released a statement regarding the news:-

“Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about ATEEZ member San’s asymptomatic positive Covid-19 test result.

ATEEZ members Yunho, San, Mingi, and Wooyoung recently returned from the United States following their world tour performances. Prior to leaving the United States, they received PCR tests and tested negative, and on February 12, they arrived in South Korea.

Following this, according to the health guidelines, San took another PCR test on February 14 and tested positive, and he will be undergoing treatment at home while isolating. Yunho, Mingi, and Wooyoung received another negative result on February 15, and are currently isolating.

The ATEEZ members have all completed their 2 rounds of vaccination and San currently has no symptoms.

We are sorry for causing concern to the fans, and we will do our best to help San recover his health as quickly as possible.

Thank you.”

