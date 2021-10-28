ATEEZ’s vehicle tracked by sasaeng fans; KQ Entertainment to take legal action

On October 28, in what came as a shocking revelation, KQ Entertainment released a statement about a tracking device that was found on boy group ATEEZ’s vehicle. The agency has also said that they have reached out to the police for the same and will be taking legal action against the people involved in this appalling invasion of privacy.

Fan culture is often a sweet, sugar-coated path to many but the dark side of it has once again come to light as the boy group ATEEZ has become victim to extreme levels of stress by people claiming to be ‘fans’. The group’s label KQ Entertainment has shared an update involving the incessant illegal behaviour at the hands of some sasaeng fans. A strict statement was issued on ATEEZ’s official fancafé.

The label recently caught a location tracking device on one of their artist’s work vehicles. The same was used for collecting illegal personal information. This act of severe invasion of privacy has now been reported to the local police station as revealed by the label and they are in the process of locating the offender/s.

The agency said that they aim to punish the sasaeng fans involved and take legal action without any leniency. They will also bar the said people from any fan activities in the future and have asked for the fans’ co-operation in the same.

