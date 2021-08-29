ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and Jongho look fresh in the new image teasers; Jongho injures knee during preparations

ATEEZ drops new image teasers for Wooyoung and Jongho in the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ concept and they completely own the summer youth concept! Jongho looks deep in thought as he admires the bubbles and is seated in a beautiful meadow. Dressed in a red and white swirl cotton shirt, bright blue jeans and a gingham printed fanny pack, Jongho exudes a bright and sweet aura.

ATEEZ's Wooyoung lets go of his usual dark and dreary look and takes up a soft look in the new concept teasers. The first photo has him looking straight ahead with a slight smile and dreamy eyes which gives him the perfect ‘romantic boy’ look and keeps the viewers wondering of the kind of stories he has cooking up inside his head. The next photo really shows off his outfit as he is dressed in a mustard yellow and prussian blue checkered button down with a white t-shirt inside, patchy jeans and dainty accessories. His light blue hair and rolled up sleeves gives him a great summer look and makes us want to join him in the bright meadow!

On August 28, the group’s agency released a statement on their fan café.

Hello.

This is KQ Entertainment.

This is a notice about ATEEZ member Jongho’s health condition. Recently, Jongho has been feeling discomfort around his knee and visited the hospital, and he was diagnosed with a minor knee cartilage injury.

Although it is a minor injury, he has been refraining from intense choreography for the recovery of his left ankle that had been injured before and the comeback of the new album in September. For recovery, he participated in choreography limitedly for the new album comeback contents and etc., which are being released consecutively.

Therefore, he won’t be participating in choreography at the Japan online live event that will be starting from today. Jongho is recovering well, and this is to ensure his participation on stage and activities for the new album ZERO : FEVER Part.3.

We ask for your understanding and we will do our best for his quick recovery.

Thank you.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ members look stunning in teaser photos for ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teasers? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.