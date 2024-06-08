ATEEZ scripts history as FIRST K-pop group to debut 3 albums in top 10 on UK's Official Albums Chart in a year

ATEEZ's latest mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, debuted at No. 4 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart, marking the third time in less than a year that the group has landed in the top 10, following their previous albums THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW and THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL.

This historic feat makes ATEEZ the first K-pop group to debut three albums in the UK's top 10 within a single year.

On June 7, local time, ATEEZ made K-pop history by becoming the first K-pop group to debut three albums in the top 10 of the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart within a single year. The Official Charts, often considered the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts, announced that ATEEZ's latest mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, debuted at No. 4 this week.

This milestone marks the group’s third consecutive top-10 album on the Official Albums Chart. Their journey began with the 2023 mini album THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW, which entered the chart at No. 10. This was followed by THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, which soared to No. 2.

GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 has not only secured a spot in the top 10 but also achieved No. 1 on the Official Physical Albums Chart, making it their second consecutive album to top this chart.

More details about ATEEZ’s latest activities

ATEEZ, a K-pop boy group formed by KQ Entertainment, consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. Known as Global Performance Idols and 4th Generation Leaders, they have sold over four million albums worldwide.

ATEEZ began 2024 with their Towards the Light: Will to Power world tour, opening with sold-out concerts in Seoul and Japan. In February, they were named Record Store Day's first K-pop Artist of the Year.

They also performed at Coachella, becoming the first K-pop boy group to do so, and participated in the Grammy Museum's first K-pop exhibition. On May 31, ATEEZ released their tenth EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, featuring the lead single Work.

