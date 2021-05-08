  1. Home
ATEEZ & SF9 starrer Imitation begins on a promising note, Taxi Driver continues to reign supreme as No.1 drama

Imitation joins weekend drama ratings battle as Taxi Driver maintains number one spot. Read on to find out.
ATEEZ Yunho is attending a rehearsal for KBS2's 'Music Bank'. ATEEZ Yunho is attending a rehearsal for KBS2's 'Music Bank' (Pic Credit - News1).
ATEEZ and SF9 starrer Imitation officially debuted on May 7 and fans are already loving the drama! Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, Imitation is a new drama revolving around the difficult lives that K-pop idols lead, the sacrifices they make and the intense work that goes into the making of the K-pop idols, with a lot of romance, friendship and bonding added in the mix. The star-studded cast includes Jung Ji So, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, ATEEZ‘s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho, T-ara’s Jiyeon, former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung, SF9‘s Hwiyoung and Chani, g.o.d.’s Danny Ahn, Yuri, Minseo, Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong, Ahn Jung Hoon, Rainbow’s Jisook and former Baby V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin.

Imitation premiered on May 7 and is the first drama to take over the 11:20 p.m time slot for Fridays and Saturdays. According to Nielsen Korea, Imitation made a promising start with the first episode scoring average nationwide ratings of 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent for its two parts. Considering the late-night slot, the new drama has kicked off on a promising note. Meanwhile, SBS’s Taxi Driver remained the most-watched drama of Friday night, scoring average nationwide ratings of 12.0 percent and 14.7 percent for its two parts.

Meanwhile, fictional K-pop boy group SHAX unveiled their official music video and dance practice video for their song MALO for the premiere episode of Imitation. Also, fictional girl group OMEGA 3 aka TeaParty shared the OST music video for their debut single Call Me. 

You can check out the music video for MALO below:

You can check out the music video for Call Me below:

ALSO READ: Rainbow's Jisook joins the official cast of ATEEZ & SF9 starrer variety drama Imitation

Are you watching Imitation? How are you liking it? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch Imitation?
You can watch Imitation on Fridays and Saturdays at 11:20 pm on KSB2 TV and Viki.

Credits :Nielsen Korea,News1,VLENDING YouTube

