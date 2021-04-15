ATEEZ & SF9 starrer variety drama Imitation unveiled posters of idol groups to feature in the drama

KBS’ upcoming drama Imitation has released posters of the fictional idol groups that will be starring in the series! Read on to find out.

KBS's new variety drama, Imitation just got hotter! On April 15, KBS released posters of the fictional idol groups that will be starring in the series. Imitation is a new variety drama based on the webtoon with the same name. Imitation boasts of a star-studded lineup of idol actors, like ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, Jongho, and San, SF9’s Chani and Hwiyoung, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, T-ara’s Jiyeon, former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung, Yuri, Ahn Jung Hoon, Minseo, Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong, g.o.d’s Danny Ahn, and Shim Eun Jin. Imitation is a variety drama, based on a webtoon of the same name about the lives of idols in the entertainment industry.

Imitation's main plot will revolve around three fictional idol groups named, Tea Party, SHAX, and Sparkling. Tea Party is a new girl group consisting of members Lee Ma Ha, played by Jung Ji So, Shim Hyun Ji, portrayed by Lim Nayoung, and Yoo Ri Ah, played by Minseo. Danny Ahn will play Ji Hak, the CEO of Tea Party’s agency. SHAX is an A-list boy group consisting of members Kwon Ryoc, played by Lee Jun-Young, Hyuk, played by Jongho, Lee Hyun played by Hwiyoung, Do-Jin played by Yuri and Jae Woo played by Ahn Jung Woon. Chani will be playing Lee Eun Jo, a former member of the group. Sparkling is SHAX's rival boy group which consists of Lee Yoo Jin, played by Yunho, Se Young, played by Seonghwa, Min Soo, played by San and Hyun Oh played by Suwoong.

Imitation replaced NCT member Jaehyun starrer Dear M, following Park Hye Su's school violence accusations. Imitation premieres on May 7 at 11:20 pm KST.

