ATEEZ talks about winning No. 1 in initial rankings of Round 1 of Kingdom with their fiery performance

The group scored number 1 in two categories - Competing groups and Experts Panel. Fan votes and video counts are yet to be tallied. Take a look at what the group had to say here.

In a recent interview, ATEEZ was all jazzed up about their victory on the first rank in the opening round of Mnet’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’! With a new batch of idols battling it out, ATEEZ seems to be in a pretty good spot right now. For this winning performance, they executed a brilliant rendition of their hit song ‘WONDERLAND’. Based on the initial count of judges’ evaluations and contestant votes, ATEEZ is the one to beat now. Though this may change after a final tally of votes from fans, along with the total video count garnered for each group.

In the interview with the high-ranking news channel Sports Chosun, the group spoke about their plans for the future. They want to show everyone what ATEEZ actually is. They have been working exceptionally hard and will continue to do so. They also hope that this will make people think that the group is amazing too. They also said that they poured their heart into performing live and were proud that they were able to show their effort, both in the process and the result.

The group also spoke about how honoured they feel to have placed first, and how much they learned while preparing from the performance. Since the next round will have groups take their own spin on songs made by the others, they are very much looking forward to it. They said that they would add their own signature to the song, while retaining the original score and feelings. They even chimed that they’d definitely want the original artists complimenting them on their rendition!

Members were also full of praises for the senior groups that took part, and are really excited to see what the seniors have up their sleeves. They are learning a lot, and along with the other groups present, consider their past selves as their rivals too.

The performance rankings are calculated in four categories - votes by the six competing groups (25%),evaluations by an expert panel (25%), domestic and global fan votes (40%) and video view count (10%). The initial rankings are based on the first two categories!

Make sure to tune into Mnet Kingdom’s next episode on April 22, 7:50 PM KST!

