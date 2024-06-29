ATEEZ to release new single Hush-Hush in collaboration with Japanese idol group BE:FIRST on July 1; DEETS

ATEEZ, the K-pop boy group, has teamed up with Japanese Idol boy group BE:FIRST to release a new collaborative single, Hush-Hush. This upcoming single, set to be released on July 11, is expected to sound a bit different from ATEEZ’s ongoing musical tone.

About ATEEZ’s collaboration with BE:FIRST on Hush-Hush

Recently, it was revealed that ATEEZ is set to surprise fans with an exciting collaboration alongside the Japanese idol group BE:FIRST. The K-pop sensation is teaming up with BE:FIRST for a special single titled Hush-Hush, slated for release on July 11.

Take a look at the teaser here;

Known for their dynamic performances and genre-defying music, ATEEZ promises a fresh sound in this upcoming track, which diverges from their recent releases. This collaboration marks a significant moment for both groups, bridging the vibrant worlds of K-pop and J-pop.

Hush-Hush is anticipated to blend ATEEZ's signature energy with BE:FIRST's distinct style, offering listeners a unique musical experience. As fans of both groups across the globe eagerly await the release, the partnership between these talented groups is expected to deliver a song that would resonate across international borders.

Get to know BE:FIRST

BE:FIRST is a renowned Japanese idol boy group known for their hits like Scream, Boom Boom Back, and more. Consisting of seven members, Sota, Shunto, Manato, Ryuhei, Junon, Ryoki, and Leo, they recently completed their successful Mainstream arena tour and are gearing up for more musical milestones.

More details about ATEEZ’s latest activities

Meanwhile, ATEEZ is an eight-member K-pop boy group comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with their first Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Since then, they have gained significant recognition both domestically and internationally.

Recently, in 2024, ATEEZ made history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at COACHELLA and headline the Mawazine music festival in Morocco, followed by the release of their latest album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1, led by WORK. ATEEZ continues to captivate audiences with their powerful performances, innovative music, and unwavering presence on the international music scene.

