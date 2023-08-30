ATEEZ to sing for League of Legends World Championship 2023? Riot Games drums up anticipation with new post

On August 30, Riot Games Music took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of ATEEZ members at their LA office. Hongjoong wasn’t there but it seemed that the group was there for an exciting project. Neither ATEEZ’s agency nor Riot Games confirmed that they will be singing for League of Legends World Championship 2023. Fans are excited to see them come up with a foot-tapping and head banging single!

ATEEZ’s next song will be for League of Legends World Championship 2023?

Seeing how ATEEZ is known for their energetic and dark tracks, the fans are anticipating that they will bring something different to the table. The picture had the 7 members of ATEEZ posing and dressed in chic outfits. The post’s caption says, “Made some new gamer friends at work. We're sad that Captain Hongjoong couldn't make it but we'll always have a seat saved for him at the PC bang”. (G)I-DLE members had previously participated in creating songs for League of Legends with popular international artists like Madison Beer and others. Songs like MORE, POP/STARS, THE BADDEST and others got (G)I-DLE mainstream success and recognition and they also gained new fans.

ATEEZ participating in Immortal Songs Live Concert in New York:

It was confirmed that ATEEZ will be performing alongside NewJeans, PSY and others for the Immortal Songs Concert, which will be conducted at MetLife Stadium. It is in celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Korean immigrating to the United States and the production team said that they are excited to do something for the Korean Americans that have lived in the country for decades. With such a great lineup, fans are excited to see them perform in a place that has big names like Beyonce, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and others perform in the large stadium. The concert will be held on October 26. Seeing the confirmation, many ATINYs took to X and other social media platforms to express their happiness at the group’s upcoming performance! ATEEZ has won several times at Immortal Songs, becoming the first K-pop group to do so!

