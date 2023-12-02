ATEEZ tops iTunes charts in 25 regions; breaks their 1st-day sales record with THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL

ATEEZ has been making records with their new comeback album THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL. They dropped their latest studio album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL along with the stunning music video for its title track, Crazy Form on December 1st.

ATEEZ tops iTunes charts

ATEEZ's latest comeback album, THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL, has made a significant impact on iTunes charts worldwide. The album secured the top positions, claiming No. 1 on the worldwide iTunes album chart and No. 2 on the European iTunes album chart.

Additionally, the boy group's second full-length album topped the iTunes album charts in 25 regions. These include countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Malaysia, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, and Turkey, showcasing the widespread international success of their music.

ATEEZ breaks personal sales record

Impressively, according to Hanteo Chart, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL achieved a remarkable total of 910,017 copies sold on its first day alone. This achievement not only demonstrates the group's significant popularity but also surpasses ATEEZ's previous first-day sales record of 756,748 copies, which was set by their previously released mini album THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW earlier in the year.

Following its release, Crazy Form by ATEEZ made an impressive debut at No. 1 on Bugs' real-time chart, maintaining its top position for 10 consecutive hours.

Simultaneously, the music video for Crazy Form achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 15 million views in less than 24 hours. This accomplishment marks a significant achievement for ATEEZ, as it becomes their first music video to reach this milestone within the initial 24 hours of its release.

ATEEZ’s title track for THE WORLD EP.FIN:

Crazy Form is described as a dancehall-inspired song infused with Afrobeat rhythms, marking a fresh musical chapter for ATEEZ and highlighting their unique sound and performance style. In the accompanying music video, the group takes on rebellious personas, navigating a futuristic world, and injecting chaos and intrigue into the narrative.

The album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, comprises an impressive collection of 12 tracks, featuring captivating titles such as We Know, Emergency, ARRIBA, Silver Light, Crescent Part.2, Dreamy Day, MATZ, It's You, Youth, Everything, and FIN: WILL. Notably, all eight members of ATEEZ have contributed as writers and composers for this album, marking a significant milestone for the group. Additionally, the album introduces unit songs for the first time since the group's debut, promising fans a diverse and immersive musical experience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ATEEZ's San gets applauded for legendary Warriors performance video by Imagine Dragons