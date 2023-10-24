ATEEZ turns 5: From Wonderland to Say My Name, here are top 6 songs by the beloved group

ATEEZ, an eight-member boy group from KQ Entertainment, made their debut on October 24, 2018, with the mini album Treasure EP.1: All To Zero. The group's lineup includes Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

They are often recognized as Global Performance Idols by Korean media and have been praised as 4th Generation Leaders by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. ATEEZ has achieved remarkable success, selling over four million physical albums worldwide.

They've received multiple accolades such as the Worldwide Fans' Choice award at the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as bonsang awards (main prizes) at the 4th Fact Music Awards, the 30th Seoul Music Awards, and the 31st Seoul Music Awards. Furthermore, the group has proudly represented Korean culture and tourism as official global ambassadors. ATEEZ has now completed 5 years in the industry. On the occasion of their 5-year anniversary, let’s take a look at the top 6 songs by the group.

Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)

Outlaw marks ATEEZ's ninth mini album, and it was unveiled on June 16, 2023, featuring the popular and energetic track Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) as its main title song. This spirited and vibrant song carries a message of embracing freedom, individuality, and the potential for collective action to drive change. With its lively beats and compelling lyrics, Bouncy encourages listeners to embrace and celebrate their uniqueness and challenge conventional norms.

Wonderland

Wonderland was released on October 8, 2019, serving as both the second track and title track of their first full-length album, Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action. The instrumental arrangement of the song is filled with orchestral elements and marching band percussion.

The lyrics of Wonderland convey a powerful message, highlighting the idea of following their lead to ascend to the top, breaking free to discover the treasure they've long sought. A noteworthy fan theory suggests that the conclusion of Wonderland seamlessly transitions into the beginning of Wave, where the group energetically celebrates its achievements through vibrant visuals and uplifting lyrics.

Wave

Released on June 10, 2019, Wave takes the role of the fourth track and the second title track from the mini-album Treasure Ep.3: One to All. This song shifts the tone to a sunny and more laid-back vibe, denoted by a lighter rhythm. It conveys the message of facing an uncertain future with optimism, despite the underlying anxiety. Besides addressing their own challenges, ATEEZ encourages their fans, known as ATINY, to navigate through their own "wave" of difficulties and overcome their trials.

Deja Vu

Deja Vu serves as the third track and title track of ATEEZ's seventh EP album, Zero: Fever Part 3. This song falls into the genre of the contemporary dance-pop genre. The lyrics revolve around the sensation of being trapped in a particular moment, unable to escape, as if in a dream-like trance.

It expresses the intense longing and familiar emotions that arise when meeting a love interest. The song also conveys the feeling of powerlessness, as the artist is drawn in by their overwhelming emotions and unable to maintain control. Notably, the title track Deja Vu marks ATEEZ's first comeback with rapper Mingi since his return from an eight-month hiatus that began in November 2020.

Say My Name

Say My Name was released on January 15, 2019, serving as the second track and the title track of their second mini-album, Treasure Ep.2: Zero to One. This song offers a unique blend of country-style EDM and trap sounds.

Say My Name acts as a prequel to Pirate King, the title track from ATEEZ's debut album, and narrates how ATEEZ became pirates. The central message of the song is "If you call us, we will come." It recounts how the eight members of ATEEZ united, pursuing their hidden treasure. The captivating synth sounds and relentless beat mirror ATEEZ's determination in their quest for the hidden treasure. The moment their name is called, they pledge to follow the light and fulfill the promise of coming when called.

Answer

Answer stands as the first and title track of ATEEZ's fourth EP album, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer. Serving as the title track for the EP that marks the conclusion of ATEEZ's Treasure series, it is fitting for "Answer" to exude a triumphant and celebratory atmosphere while building anticipation for their future projects.

This EDM song narrates the story of ATEEZ finally discovering their long-sought treasure. In the broader context of their Treasure series, the music video visuals depict ATEEZ raising their glasses in a toast with alternate versions of themselves, reminiscent of Say My Name. This gesture appears as if they are inviting their past selves to celebrate this moment with them.

