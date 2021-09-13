ATEEZ unleash a powerful performance in the stunning MV for ‘Deja Vu’

On September 13, ATEEZ dropped their title track ‘Deja Vu’ from the latest album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part 3’ and we cannot stop rewatching the MV! A seductive yet powerful performance ATEEZ, they’ve knocked it out of the park once again. Based on the meaning of deja vu, the members exude the feeling of confusion and power in the dark setting. The smooth flow of their choreography aligned with the equally velvety vocals which brought the extra ‘oomph’ to the comeback.

ATEEZ held an online showcase for the release of their 7th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' at 1:30 pm IST on September 13th. ATEEZ, who were extremely confident of their performance, said, "This is the first stage since 'Kingdom', so we paid more attention to the details to show a better side." ATEEZ said, "The continuation of the existing worldview has not changed, but the message is different. This time, it is an album that unravels about everyday happiness, which was not realized because of the unhappy past and the unstable future."

On September 12, ATEEZ drops a 25 second teaser that gives fans a sneak peek into the dark and daunting world of ‘Deja Vu’. The first shot was of all the members perched next to classy sports cars. Dressed in athleisure wear, each member looked amazing. San’s short hair, Seonghwa’s bun, Hongjoong’s red hair and everyone’s intense gaze kept the viewers gripped until the very end and left them wanting more!

Recently, ATEEZ broke through 810,000 pre-orders for their new album and released the highlight medley of the b-side songs. On Twitter, 'ATEEZ No Skips' and 'ATEEZ BEST ALBUM' were ranked in the top 10 trending worldwide, and ATEEZ's team slogan ' 8 MAKES 1 TEAM' is also ranked in the world-wide top trend, proving global expectations.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ look bold, fearless and courageous in the awaited MV teaser for ‘Deja Vu’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.