ATEEZ unveils 'dual colour' tracklist for upcoming mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'

ATEEZ is only one week away from their latest comeback and we are so excited about it! ATEEZ members are really showing off their duality with their new mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' which has two distinct concept ideas - ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’. The colours, look and vibe are strongly reminiscent of some of the concept photos released during ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' era, hinting at the continuation of their storyline.

After dropping the performance previews for ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’, ATEEZ members have dropped the official tracklist for 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'. The album features six songs in total, including 'Deja Vu' and 'Eternal Sunshine', which are both currently contenders for the title track. According to the tracklist, members Hongjoong and Mingi both participated in rap making for the album, with Hongjoong also participating in composing and arranging the tracks 'Rocky' and 'All About You'. 'Feeling Like I Do' and 'Not Too Late' are featured on the tracklist as well.

You can check out the tracklist below:

Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be joining this year's lineup of the 2021 The Fact Music Awards alongside Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, BTS, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, OH MY GIRL, Brave Girls, SEVENTEEN and ITZY. It was confirmed back in July that the award ceremony will take place on October 2 in the ‘ontact’ mode (online contact-free mode) to keep both, the artists and the fans safe, taking into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea.

'ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' will release on September 13 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

