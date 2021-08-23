ATEEZ will be making a comeback on THIS date; Promotion Map released

ATINY, you will be able to see the boys make a comeback soon. On August 23 at midnight KST, the group shared a teaser image announcing the details of ‘ZERO : FEVER Part.3’ and hours later shared the promotion map for it. This comes one day after the group revealed their plans of making a comeback with a mysterious image.

The teaser image shows a paper with a blue background on which green paper cuttings seem to be made. The paper cuttings are peeling away from the base as designs of stars amidst the oval-shaped cuttings try to stay stuck. The words ‘You’re my shining star’ can be seen in white on the top part while ‘I know you get deja vu’ is at the bottom in black. An earnest message accompanied the image which said ‘Can’t stop the feeling. Find you in my heart.’ Check out the teaser image below.

The promotion map for ‘ZERO : FEVER Part.3’ was revealed next where the plan ahead of the release was displayed on what appears to be the page of a high schooler’s notebook. Multiple content will be released leading up to the date of the album release. Check it out below.

ATEEZ will be making a comeback just five months after their last release, sixth mini-album ‘Zero: Fever Part.2’ was released on March 1, 2021. The title song for the album ‘Fireworks (I'm the One)’ was a catchy one, as is known to be the case with ATEEZ.

ATEEZ will be making a comeback on September 13 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

