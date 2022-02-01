ATEEZ's 'Don't Stop' rockets through the worldwide iTunes song chart

ATEEZ have successfully landed on various iTunes charts with their latest single 'Don't Stop'! Shortly after releasing their Universe Music single on January 31 KST, ATEEZ rose to the top of various iTunes charts across the world.

'Don't Stop' debuted at number 1 on the worldwide iTunes song chart, making them the first K-Pop act to top the chart with a 2022 release and at number 4 on the European iTunes song chart. ATEEZ has now also become the first and only fourth-generation group to reach number 1 on the worldwide iTunes song chart with two songs, 'Don't Stop' and 'Fireworks'.

Not just that, "Don't Stop" has topped iTunes song charts in 26 different regions as of February 1 KST, including Indonesia, Peru, Turkey, Colombia, Brazil, Finland, Philippines, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, and more.

Global fandom platform UNIVERSE released ATEEZ 'Don't Stop' through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 31st, and the full version of the music video will be released through the app. Bringing ATEEZ's signature foot-tapping music and addictive beats to the foray, the eight-member group effectively expresses changing desires and anxiety by using powerful traps. Congratulations to ATEEZ!

