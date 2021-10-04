ATEEZ's 'Eternal Sunshine' breaks THIS music video record by the group

On October 3, ATEEZ released their second title track 'Eternal Sunshine', from their new mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' and barely 18 hours since the release, the official music video hit 10 million views YouTube views. 'Eternal Sunshine' MV broke the previous record holder 'THANXX,' which reached the 10 million mark in 21 hours and 50 minutes.

To add to this good news, 'Eternal Sunshine' is the fourth ATEEZ music video to reach 10 million views within 24 hours, following not only 'THANXX', but also 'INCEPTION' and the recent single 'Deja Vu'. Previously, ATEEZ revealed that they have two distinct concept ideas - ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’ in mind for their new album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'. They officially released 'Deja Vu' as the main title track for 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' on September 13 and now, almost two weeks later they released the bright, sunny and upbeat music video for 'Eternal Sunshine'.

Previously, ATEEZ recorded an Initial Chodong of 660,000 copies with 'ZERO: FEVER Part 3', released on September 13, and already reached half a million and entered 7 Billboard charts, proving their popularity at home and abroad. It is ranked 10th on 'Musician Most Mentioned on Twitter', and among K-pop singers, right after BTS and BLACKPINK.

On the other hand, ATEEZ will start music broadcasting activities for 'Eternal Sunshine' starting with Mnet 'M Countdown' on October 7th. Congratulations to ATEEZ!

