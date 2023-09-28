ATEEZ's Hongjoong and SEVENTEEN's THE8 dazzle at Balmain show for Paris Fashion Week

SEVENTEEN's THE8 and ATEEZ's Hongjoong attended a brand endorsement event recently held in Paris. The two K-pop stars have taken over the internet as they slayed their designated outfits at the show. Fans wished they could have a little interaction between the SEVENTEEN and ATEEZ members. Read on to learn more about THE8 and Hongjoong's presence at the event.

THE8 and Hongjoong at Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Fashion Week is an ongoing fashion event held from September 25 to October 3, where collections were featured by many luxurious brands. ATEEZ's leader Hongjoong one of the brand ambassadors of Balmain attended the event showcasing the brand's SS24 collection. Hongjoong wore a red and black blazer with a beret hat and black flare pants. He complimented this graceful look with a black handbag. SEVENTEEN's THE8, known for his charismatic personality, striking visuals, and astonishing performing skills also attended the event. THE8 wore an all-black shiny outfit with a bling coat, the SEVENTEEN member's blonde and black nails were a cherry on top

. The stars are all over social media for their amazing outfits. Hongjoong is very popular for his fashion sense and so is THE8, many fans were anticipating an interaction between the two. Some fans pointed out that the two K-pop idols sat across from each other at the event.

SEVENTEEN and ATEEZ's recent activities

SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their musical comeback six months after the release of the highest-selling K-pop album FML in April. The group has released the details regarding their upcoming album through different kinds of promotional videos. Their album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN will be available on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST (2:30 p.m. IST). SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN will mark the group's 11th mini album to be released. On the other hand, ATEEZ released their successful album THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW on June 26. The album featured the title track BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), and other songs like This World, Dune, DJANGO, Wake Up, and Outlaw. The boys are currently on their world tour THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL and performed in Manila on Saturday, September 16.

