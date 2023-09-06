ATEEZ's Hongjoong becomes part of Balmain Army; joins French luxury fashion house as one of its ambassadors

Hongjoong, the leader of ATEEZ joins Balmain, the French luxury fashion house as one of its ambassadors. The French luxury fashion house welcomes ATEEZ's Hongjoong to their Balmain Army. Balmain recently posted several photos of Hongjoong from a recent Women's Wear Daily photoshoot. The brand referred to the ATEEZ leader as 'Balmain prince Hongjoong' and inducted him into their ambassadors' army using the tag #BALMAINARMY.

ATEEZ leader Hongjoong newest Balmain prince

Hongjoong joins the Balmain Army as the newest prince of the French luxury fashion house. Balmain refrains from using the term 'ambassador' for its brand ambassadors instead, they opt for a collective 'Balmain Army' for all their muses and ambassadors. There was a lot of speculation about whether Hongjoong would be a part of the French luxury fashion house or not prior to this. In March 2023, ATEEZ's leader Hongjoong was seen attending Balmain's presentation at the Paris Fashion Week based on a personal invitation by the brand's creative director Olivier Rousteing. After this, Hongjoong was frequently seen wearing the brand, adding fuel to speculations about a partnership with the French luxury fashion house.

ATEEZ’s recent activities

In February 2023, ATEEZ kicked off the Europe tour for the Fellowship: Break The Wall world tour in Amsterdam. The group performed eight shows in Berlin, Brussels, London, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Paris. Later on, they released their Japanese single album, Limitless, which included the opening song of the same title for the anime Dual Masters WIN. ATEEZ also carried out six encore concerts for the Fellowship: Break The Wall tour held in Seoul, Tokyo, and Chiba. They released their ninth EP The World EP.2: Outlaw in June 2023. ATEEZ wrapped up its Latin America leg for the ongoing World Tour and will be performing the shows in Singapore and the Philippines.

Currently, Jongho of ATEEZ is on a break from all group activities because he underwent surgery for his existing injury and is taking time to recover well.

