ATEEZ's Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho & Yeosang star in 'sunny' teaser images for collab album 'Season Songs'

ATEEZ members are giving us vacation goals right now! The talented eight-piece group revealed an exciting album collaboration with Kim Jong Kook. For those unversed, Kim Jong Kook and ATEEZ will also be teaming up for a special collaboration for the brand new reality series 'The Man of the Pirate King', which premieres on Kakao TV on August 11 KST. They will also be working together on a summery album titled, 'Season Songs'.

Previously, ATEEZ revealed the official tracklist for the collab album, featuring 3 exciting and unique tracks! 'Season Songs' features the title track, 'Do You Want To Go See the Sea?', 'White Love' and 'Black Cat Nero'. Now, ATEEZ has shared the first set of 'sunny' concept photos for their new collab album! Leader Hongjoong looks adorable in a blue bucket hat as he strikes a pose for the camera. Dressed in a similar shade of blue, Seonghwa looks handsome in a blue 'ocean themed' shirt! Yunho shows off his handsome side-profile in a sun-kissed photo and Yeonsang looks like a handsome tourist on a vacation in a cute black beret and tee!

You can check out the 'sunny' teaser photos below:

The album ‘Season Songs’ with its title track ‘Do You Want To Go See The Sea?’ will release on 16 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook’s collaboration process will be revealed through the variety show 'THE MAN of ATEEZ,' which is set to premiere on August 11 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) via KakaoTV and will air every Wednesday. Episodes will also be released on the official 1theK YouTube channel starting August 16 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST).

Check out the teasers below:

