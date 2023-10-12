ATEEZ's Jongho gifts fans a soulful cover of Park Hyo Shin’s Wild Flower on his birthday

ATEEZ's Jongho surprised his fans with a touching present on October 12, 2023, in celebration of his 23rd birthday. He delivered a breathtaking cover of Park Hyo Shin's classic ballad Wild Flower. This soulful cover has swiftly captured the hearts of fans and is spreading like wildfire across social media. Prior to this, Jongho had temporarily halted his activities due to a leg injury. In the midst of this hiatus, his special cover came as a treat for fans.

ATEEZ's Jongho celebrates his 23rd birthday with a special Wildflower cover

ATEEZ is a K-pop group consisting of 8 members, including Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho under KQ Entertainment. Earlier on August 21, the agency had updated the fandom with an official statement regarding Jongho’s health. According to them, the member had a meniscus rupture, a common injury that happens when the knee is overly twisted and causes a tear in the tissues. Following this, the BOUNCY singer halted his activities for a while. Now, as he ringed in his 23rd birthday on October 12, he graced his fans with a breathtaking cover of Park Hyo Shin's Wild Flower.

Park Hyo Shin is a renowned ballad artist in Korea, known for his hit songs like Wild Flower, Incarnation, The Snow Flower, and numerous others. His music is characterized by a serene and peaceful quality, with a slow-paced rhythm that imparts a sense of calmness and tranquility.

Listen to the cover here

ATEEZ recent activities

ATEEZ fans ATINYs, recently voiced their dissatisfaction with the Chinese band 3WICH's latest track Kicking Your Face for allegedly copying one of the K-pop group’s famous songs. They claim it bears a striking resemblance to ATEEZ's Guerilla. However, this was not the first time the K-pop group encountered such issues, in the past, the fandom called out VATA for copying ATEEZ's iconic dance move from their 2019 single Say My Name. Additionally, the leader of the group Hongjoong was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week. This comes after ATEEZ's recent performance at the 2023 Gangnam Festival, Yeongdong-daero concert in Seoul.

