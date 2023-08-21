ATEEZ’s Jongho suspends activities due to leg pain and returns to South Korea

On August 21, KQ Entertainment released an official statement regarding ATEEZ’s Jongho, saying that earlier, he had suffered from meniscus rupture (which is a common injury where forceful twisting causes tear in the tissue on the knee. He was supposed to receive surgery but because of his strong will to perform on stage, they found alternate measures. His conservative treatment included physical therapy and injections to relieve the pain.

ATEEZ’s Jongho’s injury and return to South Korea:

He was recovering well until he performed at KCON LA. After his performance with other ATEEZ members, he felt extreme pain in his leg and it was too much for him to handle so the team brought him back to South Korea for treatment and recovery. KQ Entertainment confirmed that Jongho will not be a part of any activities till he has completely recuperated and is ready to be back on stage again. The agency ended the statement saying that an artist’s health is their top priority and they will be releasing updates regarding Jongho’s injury after the examination results are given to them. ATEEZ will be beginning the South America leg of their ongoing tour THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL without him.

ATEEZ’s activities:

ATEEZ’s latest album THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW has been sticking on Billboard’s charts for 3 consecutive weeks. Previously, ATEEZ's 9th mini album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 in the first week after their release, making it their highest ranking of all time and bringing attention. Then, at that point, demonstrating their consistent worldwide fame, the album positioned on the chart for 5 sequential weeks, showing astonishing outcomes continuously. With each comeback, ATEEZ has been setting a new standard with their raps, vocals, choreography, stage presence and more! Their amazing concepts have made them the center of attention. BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) is the title track of the album and their main choreography got people reenacting around the world. Other songs like Guerrilla, HALAZIA, Cyberpunk and more have gotten them attention and new fans from around the world. They have more international fans than Korean fans since their debut but things have been changing as more Korean fans are giving them a chance!

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM makes fans go into frenzy with shirtless workout video from gym, talks about receiving baton from V