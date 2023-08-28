ATEEZ's Jongho to go on temporary hiatus due to leg injury and undergo surgery

ATEEZ member Jongho will be taking a break from group activities due to his leg injury. On August 26, the agency announced that the maknae of the group will be sitting out of the future schedules as he has been medically advised to undergo surgery. To maintain his health he will be going through rehabilitation after the conclusion of the surgery. Find the full statement by the company below.

KQ Entertainment's statement

"Hello, This is KQ Entertainment. Please read the following notice regarding ATEEZ member Jongho's health condition and status for future schedules. While Jongho was undergoing conservative treatment and recovery for a ‘meniscus rupture,’ it was determined that detailed examination and additional measures were necessary. As a result, Jongho immediately stopped his overseas schedule and returned to Korea to receive treatment at a specialized medical institution. After a thorough examination, Jongho was recommended to undergo surgery and receive intensive management for the existing injured area. As a result, ATEEZ will continue with seven members for upcoming schedules while Jongho undergoes rehabilitation after the surgery. We ask for your understanding regarding the decision to prioritize Jongho's prompt recovery, and we will update you once he is ready to return to the group’s schedule. Thank you."

ATEEZ Jongho's recent activities

Previously on August 21, The agency had informed fans through an official statement regarding Jongho's health condition. They said that the member had suffered from meniscus rupture, a common injury that leads to a tear in the tissues due to excessive twisting of the knee. The BOUNCY singer was suggested surgery, however, given the strong will to perform on stage, other measures were taken instead. Pain relief injections along with Physical therapy were included in his treatment. Before his performance at KCON LA, Jongho was making a good recovery. After performing with the other ATEEZ members, he experienced excruciating leg pain. He returned to South Korea to receive treatment and recover since the pain was so severe then. KQ Entertainment said that their artist's health is their top priority and that Jongho will not take part in any events till he has fully recovered.

