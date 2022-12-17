ATEEZ’s members look handsome in the first set of concept photos for SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS

On December 16th, ATEEZ's official social media handles revealed individual concept photos of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Jongho, Mingi and Wooyoung for their first single, SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS. First of all, Hongjoong adds visual intensity by adding cubic cubic dots under her eyes and piercings on her ears, while Seonghwa bandages her upper body to create a rough and sexy atmosphere.

Then, while Yunho started somewhere with a solemn expression and portrayed a tense situation, Yeosang pulled back the hat of the cloak that was covering her face, revealing a strong visual, stimulating curiosity. San gives a stare under his hood, Mingi has fiery hair and dirty fingernails show that he is part of the dark side, Wooyoung in red hair is a sight to see and Jongho, the maknae, looks amazing in all black!

ATEEZ's 'SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS', which recently announced a comeback and continues to promote in a new format, is about an eyewitness' note that was discovered by chance one day. It gives the feeling of looking into a piece of the inside, and is receiving a lot of attention from fans. Previously, a picture of an unknown person covering his face with a black fedora and mask was attached to a poster in the shape of a burning fire, drawing attention. A QR code is engraved at the bottom, which stimulated curiosity.

Recognizing this QR code leads to an social media accounts called 'From the Witness', which is the same name as ATEEZ's new album, and the album release date is '2022.A new image with 12. 30' written on it appeared, raising expectations for a comeback. In addition, ATEEZ's 2022 second half world tour 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL in CHIBA' held in Chiba, Japan for two days on the 11th and 12th held 'I'VE SEEN IT, WILL YOU?' along with a video showing 'Kromer', an important object in ATEEZ's world view, was screened, drawing attention.

In particular, in the promotional video, which was released from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm on the same day, hints about ATEEZ's new album, such as bells, graffiti, and Morse code, are hidden everywhere in an abandoned building with no one in the background. It provided an immersive experience with non-participatory elements. Meanwhile, ATEEZ's first single SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS will be officially released on December 30th.