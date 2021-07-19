ATEEZ's Mingi officially returns after medical hiatus; 'If Without You' 1000th day Special Selfie MV released

What a way to celebrate the group's 1000 days anniversary! Read below to find out.

The day ATINYs have been waiting for is finally here! On July 18, ATEEZ’s agency, KQ Entertainment announced that Mingi will return to group activities and promotions after a brief medical hiatus. For those unversed, Mingi took a break in November 2020 due to symptoms of psychological anxiety. He participated in the album recording for the group's comeback but refrained from promotions. Not just that, he also took part in recording ATEEZ's new song titled, 'The Real' for Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War but was conspicuous of his absence.

Earlier this month, he shared his first Twitter post since he went on hiatus and today for the group's 1000th day anniversary, he officially returned to complete the OT8 squad! KQ Entertainment confirmed that only after getting a green signal from Mingi's counsellor and parents, they allowed him to return to work. We are happy to have Mingi back in the squad just before his birthday on August 9! Currently, the group is under self-quarantine after San tested positive for Covid 19 and is advised of complete rest! We sincerely hope all the members of ATEEZ recover fully and return to their activities again.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ had the perfect 'thank you' present for their beloved fandom, ATINY for their immense love and patience. ATEEZ released a special selfie version of 'If Without You' to celebrate their 1000th day anniversary with their fans! The video opens with an adorable exchange of messages between the members and fans. ATEEZ greet us with their breath-taking, bare-faced visuals as they woo fans with the lovely and melodious track!

You can watch the video below:

