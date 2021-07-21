ATEEZ's Mingi speaks about his favourite Kingdom performance, missing fans and more in first live since hiatus

On July 18, ATEEZ’s agency, KQ Entertainment announced that Mingi will return to group activities and promotions after a brief medical hiatus. His timing couldn't have been more perfect as ATEEZ and ATINYs celebrated their 1000th day anniversary with a special selfie MV of 'If Without You' featuring OT8 members. Not just that, Mingi also appeared during the group's live zoom call on July 19!

Therefore, ATINYs were over the moon when Mingi hosted his first V-live broadcast since his return. Titled "Did You Eat? ATINY!!!” Mingi spoke about his favourite Kingdom: Legendary War performance of the group, his current favourite K-drama and how much he truly missed his beloved, ATINYs! He started by saying that he truly missed the fans and was happy to be back with the team. His love for the fans, visible through his eyes and smile. He shared that he is here now and raring to go, once the group's self-quarantine period is over! He also made his 'trademark Mingi heart' for fans, who were beyond ecstatic.

Mingi also shared his views on ATEEZ's performance on Kingdom: Legendary War. He shared that out of all their performances, he personally thought the group's 'WONDERLAND' performance stood out the best. He confessed he congratulated his bandmates on the stellar performance as well!

When asked what K-drama is he currently watching, he candidly confessed that he is hooked to KBS' Imitation'. He shared that he thinks 'Sparkling' is an amazing idol group! However, when asked if he preferred Sparkling's Lee Yoo Jin or ATEEZ's Yunho, he picked, and no prizes for guessing his bandmate and friend Yunho! Well, happy to hear from you again, Mingi!

