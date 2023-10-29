ATEEZ's San gets applauded for legendary Warriors performance video by Imagine Dragons

Ahead of ATEEZ's comeback, one of the K-pop group's members San released a performance video for a track called Warriors by Imagine Dragons. Through his performance, San wants to deliver an inspiring and motivating message to his fans. ATEEZ is set to make its comeback on December 1 with a new album titled THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL. Previously the K-pop group air-dropped mysterious hints to fans in Seoul.

ATEEZ's San puts out epic performance video for Warriors by Imagine Dragons

ATEEZ's San hailed as the performance king has proved once again why he's been given this title. As a K-pop group, ATEEZ is known to present its unique capabilities and impressive on-stage performances with each new piece of work. Currently, San is garnering lots of praise and attention for his legendary performance video that came out recently.

On October 27, ATEEZ's San released a performance video of Imagine Dragons' song called Warriors. He is seen showcasing commendable body control through phenomenal choreography. His strong facial expressions also reflect the true potential and emotions behind the song.

The choreography was done by San himself accompanied by ATEEZ's choreographers BBtrippin and TARZAN. San's outfit drew inspiration from his favorite character Sylas from the game League of Legends. This beautiful work of art is garnering praise from ATEEZ's fandom community over the internet. This performance truly deserves and holds a standard of his own that only Choi San can uphold.

Imagine Dragons reacts to his Warriors performance video

Amid all the praiseworthy efforts sown by ATEEZ's San, he was able to reap even greater benefits through his performance. The original artist of the song Imagine Dragons, an American pop-rock band, applauded his efforts on X (formerly Twitter). They shared the YouTube video on their page with clapping emojis winning hearts once again.

Through this performance video, ATEEZ member San wants to convey a message: " For everyone who is fighting hard in their worlds and their own lives." Through this song and his performance video, one would feel a sense of support and strength in dealing with and fighting the tough phases of life together with Choi San. Imagine Dragons released Warriors in September 2014. It was used to promote the League of Legends 2014 World Championship.

