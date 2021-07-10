ATEEZ's San shares a heartfelt letter to fans; Birthday wishes pour in for the star

The artist assured the fans of his health and promised to greet them in a good condition soon. Read more below.

ATINYs rest assured, San is alright.

On July 9, KQ Entertainment shared news of ATEEZ's San testing positive for Covid-19. This comes after one of their staff members was also tested positive. The rest of the ATEEZ members were announced negative but have decided to halt all ongoing activities and quarantine at home. San is currently asymptomatic as shared by the agency.

On 10 July, San shared a letter on the official fancafe of group ATEEZ. Today also happens to be San’s birthday. He started off by greeting his loving fans and letting them know that he is aware of their worries. Further, he revealed his initial plans for his birthday and assured that he will continue with them once he is all better. He expressed sadness at not being able to be with his fans, ATINY, to celebrate his birthday but knows of their continued love and support. The artist asked them to not worry too much and be careful. He let them know of wonderful people by his side- his fans, other ATEEZ members, and the company staff who take care of him really well. San ended the letter with an ‘I love you’ to the fans and promised to meet them soon.

San has received birthday wishes from all around the world from fans and non-fans alike who wish him health. We are looking forward to the healthy return of ATEEZ members.

We wish a speedy recovery to San and hope he gets to be with his fans soon.

