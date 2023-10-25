ATEEZ's Seonghwa takes temporary leave from group activities due to grandmother's passing

On October 25 KST, KQ Entertainment made an announcement that ATEEZ’s Seonghwa will be sitting out of future group activities. This news follows the unfortunate passing of Seongwha's grandmother. ATEEZ recently performed at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa will be sitting out of group activities

KQ Entertainment, the agency representing ATEEZ, shared on October 25 that Seonghwa, a member of the group, will not be participating in certain upcoming activities that will be conducted in the United States because of his grandmother's recent passing. Nevertheless, he will still be part of the scheduled performance at the Immortal Songs in New York concert on October 26.

They also released an official statement regarding the same. In their message, they began by greeting their fans and then shared the sad news of ATEEZ member Seonghwa's grandmother passing away on October 23. They expressed their good wishes for the departed and kindly requested fans to extend Seonghwa for their comforting support.

Furthermore, KQ Entertainment also conveyed that Seonghwa would be unable to take part in the group's planned activities in the United States. But according to the statement Seonghwa intends to return to his scheduled activities once he has paid his respects to his grandmother, and he will rejoin the group's events starting with Immortal Songs in New York on October 26.

They sought the fans' understanding, especially those who were eagerly anticipating ATEEZ's live broadcast in celebration of their debut anniversary, and extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

ATEEZ’s recent activities

ATEEZ recently performed at the 2023 MAMA Awards. The group also achieved a new significant milestone in their career by bagging the Best Concert Award at the prestigious E-Daily Digital Awards. This award was given to them for their iconic world tour concert titled THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL, marking a remarkable accomplishment that firmly established their position as a 4th gen supergroup in the K-pop industry.

The group also marked their 5 year anniversary on October 24. The eight membered group debuted on October 24, 2018 under KQ Entertainment. With their unique pirate concept and the captivating debut track Pirate King, ATEEZ began their journey as a relatively unknown group under a small label. However, five years later, they have risen to the top as one of the most successful boy groups of K-Pop's fourth generation globally, despite their modest beginnings.

