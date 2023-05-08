ATEEZ’s Wooyoung to go on hiatus following ankle injury; Singer will sit out group’s upcoming schedule

ATEEZ member Wooyoung suffered an injury to his ankle which also saw him sitting down on a chair during the last part of the group’s latest concert. Now, the group’s management label KQ Entertainment has announced further plans concerning ATEEZ. Wooyoung will be taking time off from the group’s promotions to heal his leg and come back in good health.

Wooyoung’s hiatus from ATEEZ

On May 8, following the group’s tour stop in Kobe, Japan, KQ Entertainment shared a notice on their official platform announcing Wooyoung’s break. It was revealed that Wooyoung will not be able to be a part of the group’s THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023 and KCON 2023 Japan events. Check out the full statement below.

KQ Entertainment’s official statement regarding Wooyoung

“Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment.

It is with utmost regret that we relay the news of ATEEZ member Wooyoung’s health to the fans who have shown such generous love and care for ATEEZ.

Recently, Wooyoung obtained an ankle injury and has been focusing on recovery. Despite this, he has been performing on stage while sitting in a chair due to his strong will to fulfill his promise with the fans.

As the pain has continued, it was decided that he would need a thorough examination and treatment at a medical institution. After a long discussion with Wooyoung and all the other ATEEZ members, the decision has been made to suspend Wooyoung’s schedule for a period of time so that he can undergo treatment accordingly.

As a result, Wooyoung will not be able to join the following schedules: ‘THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023’ and ‘KCON 2023 JAPAN.’

We ask for your understanding, as this decision has been made in consideration of Wooyoung’s health.

We apologize for the sudden news and will do our absolute best to ensure Wooyoung’s quick recovery, as his health is our biggest priority.

Thank you.”

ATEEZ’s ongoing tour

The group began their world tour, called ‘ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL] ANCHOR’ which began in October 2022 in Seoul, South Korea and has continued over North America, Japan and Europe. They recently announced plans for the continuation of the Asian leg of the tour with shows in Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, and Manila, all through July, August and September.

The group’s last musical comeback was in December 2022, with the single album ‘Spin Off: From the Witness’ and the title track ‘HALAZIA’.

