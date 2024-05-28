ATEEZ’s Yunho, NewJeans’ Haerin, and ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yujin announced as MCs for upcoming K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo

ATEEZ’s Yunho, NewJeans’ Haerin, and ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yujin have been named as the MCs for the upcoming K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their on-stage synergy. Aside from the MC announcement, SBS also revealed the final lineup of performers for the concert.

ATEEZ’s Yunho, NewJeans’ Haerin, and ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yujin join hands as MCs for K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo

On May 27, SBS announced the MC trio for the upcoming K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo. AYEEZ’s Yunho, who has shown his on-stage charm multiple times has been confirmed as a MC for the event.

Joining him is ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yujin. He is already active as an MC for SBS’ Inkigayo, hence there’s much excitement about his addition to the MC lineup for K-WAVE Concert.

Finally, NewJeans’ Haerin will be joining them as an MC for the upcoming event. This will mark her first time attempting the MC role since her debut. So, all eyes are on how she will carry it out alongside the others.

Final performers lineup for K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo

Meanwhile, on this day, the final performers lineup for the upcoming K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo has also been revealed. The first and second lineup were announced earlier this month. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Overall, fans will be able to witness a total of 18 K-pop acts in this concert including Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, ATEEZ, Aespa, ITZY, NMIXX, EXO’s Suho, NewJeans, TWS, Kep1er, ILLIT, DXMON, MCND, NEXZ, ONEUS, TREASURE, UNIS, and XG.

Advertisement

More details about K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo

K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 2 at the Inspire Arena, Yeongjongdo, Incheon. The highlights from the concert will be broadcast on SBS on June 9 and can be streamed through Amazon Prime Video Channel K in Japan.

For ticketing details and a concert guide, the information is available on SBS' Inkigayo’s official website.

More about ATEEZ's Yunho, NewJeans' Haerin, and ZB1's Han Yujin

ATEEZ’s Yunho is known for making his appearance on a bunch of music television programs including SBS' Inkigayo, KBS Music Bank Festival, Idol League Season 4, and more.

On the other hand, ZB1’s Han Yujin is active as an MC for SBS' Inkigayo. He also made appearances on KBS’ Music Bank, The K-Star Next Door Season 3, and participated in Boys Planet in 2023 as a contestant.

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ Haerin does not have any prior MC experience. Hence, fans are especially looking forward to her addition to the host lineup for K-WAVE Concert.

ALSO READ: Inside SEVENTEEN's Hoshi’s luxurious home purchased for 5.10 billion KRW cash