ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' tops Hanteo's weekly album chart; Surpasses THIS album sales number

'Eight makes a Team', and who better than ATEEZ to know this! The talented eight-member group recently released the album 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE,' and it topped this week's Hanteo chart by selling more than 236,000 copies and still counting. ATEEZ became the first fourth-generation group to surpass 100,000 first-day sales with 4 albums on Hanteo.

It is already the group's third highest-selling album in their catalogue, following 'ZERO: FEVER PART.2' and 'ZERO: FEVER PART.3' on Hanteo. What makes this achievement more impressive is that ATEEZ's new album was released on December 10, which means it took ATEEZ only 3 days to achieve this amazing feat. On the first day of release, ATEEZ's new album recorded a remarkable total of 178,928 copies, surpassing their previous first-day sales record of 155,930 set by their mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2.'

As of December 9, ATEEZ is the ninth best-selling boy group in 2021. ATEEZ's cumulative album sales in 2021 are expected to further rise as there are still a few weeks before 2021 officially ends. ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' also landed on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, claiming the number 1 spot less than 24 hours after its release. The album has already spent three days on the chart as of December 12. Congratulations to ATEEZ.

