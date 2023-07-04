Atelier Ryza Season 1 Episode 2: Where to watch the anime online? Release date, time, and more

A call to all the Atelier Ryza fans! The captivating anime series, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, is back with its second episode, and we've got all the exciting details you need to know. From the release date and time to where you can catch this thrilling installment, we've got you covered.

Atelier Ryza Episode 2 release date and time

The wait is almost over! Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Episode 2 is set to grace your screens on Saturday, July 8. Now, the exact release time may vary depending on the platform, but expect it to be around 4pm (GMT) / 8am (PT) / 10am (CT). So, gather your fellow fans and prepare for another delightful chapter in Ryza's journey.

If you're in Japan, you can catch the anime on YTV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11. However, for fans outside of Asian territories, don't worry! You can stream all the excitement on Crunchyroll. As of now, there are no other platforms slated to showcase this captivating series.

The good news doesn't stop at Episode 2! Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Season 1 has a total of 12 episodes in store for its eager audience. So, after this week's chapter, you can look forward to 11 more thrilling episodes, each packed with surprises and captivating moments.



About Atelier Ryza

If you've been following Atelier Ryza, you're already familiar with the tale of Ryza. It revolves around the tale of a spirited young girl yearning for adventure beyond her ordinary life. Accompanied by her loyal friends, Lent and Tao, she sets sail on a daring expedition aboard a boat. The journey takes an enchanting turn when they encounter the talented alchemist Empel and his mysterious companion, Lila. As fate would have it, Ryza's fascination with alchemy begins, setting the stage for a series of enthralling quests ahead.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for the next captivating installment of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. With each episode, the anime promises to transport you to a world filled with adventure, friendship, and the wonders of alchemy.

