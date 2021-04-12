Atlantis MV: Kings of summer songs, SHINee is back with another summer BOP!

Atlantis is fun, frisk and frolic, a la classic SHINee style! Read on to find out.

'SHINee's back', has such a nice ring to it, doesn't it? The 'Kings of summer songs' are back with yet another vibrant, colourful and fun music video, and we are loving our summer anthem already! After the stupendous success of Don't Call Me, SHINee is back with the repackaged album Atlantis. The official music video dropped today on April 12 and the physical copy will be available on April 15.

The music video opens with a peppy tune and the four members performing to a well-synchronised song. The song is vibrant, colourful and animated much like the season of summers and the fascinating world underwater. The members are dressed impeccably in colourful and radiant outfits, matching perfectly with the world they have set and SHINee's classic music style. The hook step is catchy and you cannot help but groove to it!

You can watch the vibrant music video below:

Earlier this month, SHINee members hosted their first-ever online concert titled, SHINee WORLD. The broadcast was conducted virtually via the online performance platform Beyond LIVE. The platform was launched by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Naver last year. This was This is SHINee’s first concert in three years since the SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018-FROM NOW ON Japan concert tour.

Also in their recent V-Live, Minho revealed that SHINee members plan to bring more group and solo music to their fans, making up for the lost time! We are here for it.

ALSO READ: SHINee members invite you to their vibrant fantasy land in brand new Atlantis teaser

Shawols, did you enjoy Atlantis? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SM Town YouTube

Share your comment ×