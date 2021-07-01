Attention! Kim Soo Hyun is winning hearts with this gorgeous & candid sunlit photo; Check PHOTO now

Kim Soo Hyun showed off his perfect sculpture-like visuals in his latest Instagram post. Check out the photo now!

He is one of the best actors in the business, one of the biggest Hallyu heartthrobs and reportedly the highest-paid actor in the Korean entertainment industry. Yes, we are talking about the very handsome and talented Kim Soo Hyun! Kim Soo Hyun began his acting career with the family sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile, then eventually moving on to the high-school romance drama, Dream High and the historical drama series, Moon Embracing The Sun.

However, he gained prominence with the fantasy-romance drama, My Love From Another Star opposite Jun Ji Hyun. He made a successful return to television with the sensitive drama, Its Okay To Not Be Okay which earned him accolades from audiences worldwide. The talented star put the spotlight on his handsome and well-sculpted face with a gorgeous and candid picture of himself on Instagram. His glass-like skin, beady eyes and sharp cheekbones especially steal the limelight!

Check our Kim Soo Hyun's candid picture below:

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is confirmed to star in the thriller drama, One Ordinary Day. It is the Korean adaptation of the acclaimed British television drama, Criminal Justice written by Peter Moffat. It features Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won in lead roles. Kim Soo Hyun will play Kim Hyun Soo, a normal college student whose life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the key suspect of the murder case. He is a person who uses evil to survive in a selfish and ruthless world. Cha Seung Won will portray Shin Joong Han, A lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun-soo. He will show him how to face the absurdity of the justice system. It is scheduled to air on Coupang Play in November 2021.

