ATTRAKT files 10 million USD lawsuit against ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Sio, Saena for contract violation

The K-pop agency ATTRAKT has filed a lawsuit against three former members of FIFTY FIFTY, namely Saena, Sio, and Aran, their parents and the two executives (Ahn Sung Il and Baek Jin Sil) of the production company called The Givers, according to the reports published in a leading South Korean news outlet.

The company is seeking compensation from those who were involved in the unfair termination of FIFTY FIFTY members’ exclusive contracts. The representatives from the agency ATTRAKT stated that they have demanded 10 million USD as compensation for the damages caused by the violation of contracts by ex-FIFTY FIFTY members.

For the unversed, FIFTY FIFTY is a four-member girl group managed by ATTRAKT. The agency cut ties with three members due to an ongoing legal battle. Let’s dig into their story in more detail below!

FIFTY FIFTY’s ongoing dispute with agency ATTRAKT

ATTRAKT has filed this lawsuit two months after terminating the contracts of FIFTY FIFTY members, Saena, Sio, and Aran. There was a dispute going on between the two parties. In June 2023, the K-pop girl group alleged that ATTRAKT had breached its contract by not paying attention to the team’s mental health and failing to make transparent financial settlements. As a result, the company terminated contracts with the group for making these allegations and defaming the agency.

The fourth member of the group, Keena, has continued her journey with the agency as she dropped her lawsuit against ATTRAKT.

More about FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY is a rookie girl group that debuted in November 2022 with their EP titled The Fifty. The group currently consists of only Keena, after Saena, Aran, and Sio's contracts were terminated this year. The group garnered skyrocketing popularity with its viral song Cupid. With this song, the quartet became the fastest K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100 within four months of its debut.

