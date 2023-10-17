ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Jun claims FIFTY FIFTY's Keena tearfully apologized amid lawsuit withdrawal

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena's recent decision to withdraw her lawsuit against the agency ATTRAKT has shifted perspectives on the legal turmoil between the two. Previously, Keena expressed her desire to return to ATTRAKT and the agency responded by considering a fruitful decision based on discussions with Keena. Now it has been revealed that ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Jun met Keena.

ATTRAKT's CEO drops statement on Keena's lawsuit withdrawal

ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Jun said that he met with FIFTY FIFTY's Keena who apologized tearfully and did not feel good either. ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Jun visited the agency the same day when Keena's decision to withdraw from the lawsuit was revealed to the public. The proceedings for the same took place in the civil division of Seoul High Court.

Expressing his concern for FIFTY FIFTY's Keena, ATTRAKT's CEO shared that she was genuinely weary and one can hardly understand and bear the emotional turmoil she had to go through. During his meeting with Keena, she looked tearful, apologizing to him and expressing her gratitude to him for being willing to confront this situation. Keena, as revealed by the CEO, took her time to admit her mistake.

ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Jun also spoke on Keena's upcoming professional commitments saying that currently his focus is not based on those matters. He further added that the priority is to self-reflect at this time and Keena is doing that and she is aware of her mistakes.

ATTRAKT's CEO accepts Keena's return

Furthermore, putting the agency's effort on Keena's wellbeing, he shared, "We, at ATTRAKT, will accept Keena's return. But given her current state of exhaustion, further discussions will be on hold until Keena rests for a few days and comes back". He also shared that Keena had been associated with the company for the longest time and held a lifelong dream of being a singer throughout her trainee days.

Previously it was shared that Keena switched her legal firm from Barun to Shinwon and proceeded with the withdrawal. The exact reason behind her decision was not revealed.

