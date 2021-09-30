October 2021: Here are 10 binge worthy Kdramas premiering in the upcoming month

What’s better than coming back home after a long tiring day, make a delicious cup of hot coffee and watch the show you have been waiting for? Well, there can’t be a more perfect plan for a K-drama fan at least! Here are the K-dramas premiering in October to stay updated with all the romance, action and thrill happening in the Korean industry.

The All-Round Wife- October 4

The TV series revolves around Seo Cho Hee played by Han Da Gam and her husband Kang Nam Goo played by Han Sang Jin, who endeavour to raise their standard of life by living in the Gangnam district and their realisation that it is the people who live in the house who bring happiness and not the house they live in.

Episodes- 120

Time- 5:00 PM KST (1:30 PM IST)

Cast- Han Da Gam, Shim Ji Ho, Han Sang Jin, Kim Jae In, Shin Seung Hwan, Shin Hyun Tak

Network- KBS1

Jinx- October 6

‘Jinx’ as the name suggests is the story of a student named Kyu Han who looks ordinary but is cursed with an unlucky jinx: whenever he sneezes, something unfortunate happens. Despite the bad luck, he tries everything to pursue his one-sided love even if it is a hopeless case.

Episodes- 10

Cast- SF9’s Chani, WJSN’s Eunseo, Kim Hyun Woo

Network- Kakao TV

The King’s Affection- October 11

The series is based on the Korean comic under the same title ‘The King’s Affection’ and narrates the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned based on her gender, she later disguises herself as a man after her brother’s death. Park Eun Bin will star in the drama as Lee Hwi, the Crown Prince who is secretly a woman and SF9’s Rowoon will be starring as the male lead Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.

Episodes- 20

Time- 9:30 PM KST (6:00 PM IST)

Cast- Park Eun Bi, SF9’s Rowoon, Nam Yoon Su, VICTON’s Byungchan, DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Yoon Kyung

Network- KBS

Reflection of You- October 13

JTBC’s ‘Reflection of You’ is a story of two women and their sorrowful battle of being entangled in their own thoughts. Even though the two women, that are Jung Hee Joo starring Go Hyun Jung and Goo Hae Won starring Shin Hyun Been are in a totally helpless situation, they decided to not give up and do everything in their capabilities to move ahead.

Episodes- 16

Time- 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST)

Cast- Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyung Bin, Kim Jae Young, Choi Won Young, Kim Ho Jung, Kim Sang Ho

Network- JTBC

My Name- October 15

The drama ‘My Name’ revolves around a girl named ‘Jiwoo’ starring Han So Hee, who dedicates her life to find the person behind her father’s demise. Jiwoo joins the police force as an undercover cop and faces various mysteries, hidden truths and enemies on her way.

Episodes- 8

Time- 8:30 PM KST (5:00 PM IST)

Cast- Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak So, Jang Yool

Network- Netflix

Jirisan- October 23

tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ revolves around the struggles of a dedicated team led by Kang Hyeon Jo played by Ju Ji Hoon who is a military academy graduate and an ex-lieutenant. The team fights against all odds to rescue the survivors of a strange and horrifying incident.

Episodes- 16

Time- 5:30 PM KST (2:00 PM IST)

Cast- Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se

Network- tvN

Chimera- October 30

OCN’s ‘Chimera’ unfurls the story of an unknown man who calls himself Chimera and is the reason behind the arson, a serial murder and the entangled lives of an inspector, a criminal profiler and a surgeon who work together to find the truth.

Time- 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST)

Cast- Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim, Lee Hee Joon

Network: OCN

Inspector Koo- October 30

A murder mystery, a perfectionist former police officer and a stubborn college student who does not back down. The story being called the Asian version of ‘Killing Eve’, sees Lee Young Ae transform as she returns to the small screen after 4 years. The comedy-chase drama, 'Inspector Koo' focuses on a murder disguised as an accident.

Cast- Lee Young Ae, Kim Hye Jun, Kwak Sun Young, Kim Hae Sook, Lee Hong Nae

Network- JTBC

Work Later, Drink Now- TBA

A group of friends, made of three girls and one boy unveils as city residents who believe the best way to release stress from work is to have alcohol and party with friends. They get together to live the best years of their lives drenched in alcohol in 'Work Later, Drink Now'. The story is based on a Korean comic ‘Drunk City Maidens’.

Cast- Choi Si Won, Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eunji

Network- TVING

Crime Puzzle- TBA

A crime thriller 'Crime Puzzle' is set between a criminal psychologist who admits to having murdered someone and his ex-lover who acts as the investigator on his case. As she interviews the murder inside the prison, she comes across her ex-lover and they work together to bring solve the case like a puzzle.

Cast- Yoon Kye Sang, Go Ah Sung, Yoon Gyung Ho

Network- Olleh TV and OTT platform Seezn

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here are all the Kdramas airing in September to make it even more exciting

Which K-Drama are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.